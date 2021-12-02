TikTok: Classroom of the future

What do we mean when we talk about creating awareness? Is it simply to educate another or even one’s own self about a particular fact or topic? Or does it mean to talk about disseminating information for the purpose of enlightening another about a particular thing that vastly improves their own life?

There are a number of tools used for this purpose. The focus is always on the tool or a platform from which a large audience can be engaged. In today’s world, social media is the most effective tool to be used, especially when you want to target the younger audience and educate them about specific topics.

While choosing the right social media platform, you see how the attention span has decreased with the new generation. This is the reason that new social media apps are being developed to keep the audience engaged for a longer time.

In this regard, the most popular type of content currently is the short-form video for which TikTok is the leading platform with more than 1 billion active users.

TikTok is a short-form video platform where people make many different kinds of content for entertainment. This is where creativity comes in, you have to be able to make content that is both educative and entertaining and is able to grasp the users’ attention.

One such TikToker is Qasim Ali Shah who is a motivational speaker and educator/philanthropist who uses the platform to talk about various social issues.

The topics covered in his videos include matters such as how working-class/labor class individuals who come from rural areas find employment in the city and should be treated if they are employed in the more affluent city dwellers’ homes as help staff.

Shah also talks about topics such as the self or the psyche or ego which in Urdu is called “Nafs” and how this determines a person’s general understanding of who they are and the world they live in.

So from topics ranging from treatment, rights, protection of domestic staff and the people they care for as well as mental health issues prevalent in society it is clear that these videos create a positive and socially uplifting image within the minds of the user who is coming across these videos.

One can hence truly say that there are many content creators who are using TikTok to create a positive image and spread awareness regarding important socio-economic issues amongst an entire population of individuals who desperately need such content and information.