Tiktok New U S App Launch Set Ahead Of September Deadline

TikTok is reportedly developing a new version of its app for users in the United States. This update appears to be linked to a planned sale of the app to a group of investors amid ongoing regulatory discussions in the U.S.

New App Targets September Launch

According to a report, TikTok plans to launch its new app in U.S. app stores by September 5. This rollout comes just before the September 17 deadline set by President Donald Trump.

He recently extended the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company. ByteDance must divest its U.S. assets by that date.

Citing unnamed sources, the report suggests that users will eventually be required to download the new version in order to continue accessing the service. While the current app will remain operational until March next year, this timeline is still subject to change.

Political Context and Trump’s Involvement

This app restructuring comes amid renewed attention from the White House. President Trump announced that he will begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday regarding TikTok’s future. He remarked that the U.S. “pretty much” has a deal in place and predicted that China would likely approve it.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has faced regulatory heat. Under bipartisan support, U.S. lawmakers passed legislation requiring ByteDance to either sell TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a ban. The bill, citing national security concerns over potential Chinese government access to user data, was signed into law and later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Though President Joe Biden initially supported the legislation, it was Donald Trump, upon reassuming office, who placed a legal hold on the ban just before it was set to take effect on January 19. TikTok briefly went offline before service resumed. Trump has since issued three extensions, with the final one now ending on September 17.

A deal to create a new U.S.-based TikTok entity was previously discussed. Progress stalled when China resisted the move. This came after Trump imposed steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump believes the deal will still need approval from China. He also said the investors include “very wealthy people.”

Their identities will be revealed soon, according to Trump.

The ongoing standoff between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology has heavily influenced the app’s fate. For now, tensions have eased into a fragile truce, with import taxes temporarily reduced as both sides work toward a broader trade agreement.

TikTok Responds to Extension

In response to the latest extension, TikTok expressed its appreciation for the U.S. government’s decision. The company said,

“We are grateful for President Trump’s leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million U.S. businesses that rely on the platform as we continue to work with Vice President Vance’s Office.”

Despite repeated concerns from U.S. officials, both TikTok and ByteDance have consistently denied allegations of sharing data with the Chinese government.

What’s Next?

As the September deadlines draw near, TikTok’s decision to develop a separate U.S.-only app could mark the beginning of a new chapter. Whether this move will satisfy regulators and secure the app’s long-term presence in the U.S. remains to be seen.

For now, all eyes are on September 5, the date when TikTok plans to make its next big move in American app stores.