In an unexpected action, Attorney General Pam Bondi gave legal immunity to Apple and several other tech companies. TikTok was banned by the federal government because of its Chinese ownership, which was deemed a national security danger. These guarantees were made by an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump, but they were never made public until today.

Tech firms like Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon were told they had “incurred no liability” for continuing to promote TikTok, according to the immunity letters. Legislation to prohibit TikTok’s distribution was passed by Congress, but implementation was put on hold to give ownership restructuring. TikTok briefly disappeared from U.S. app stores, then reappeared just 26 days later, despite the prohibition continuing in effect.

After software engineer Tony Tan submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, these advancements were discovered. The Justice Department first asserted that there were no such records. The letters, which were dated January through April, were made public when Tan filed a lawsuit. According to the records, during the covered period, Microsoft, Google, Fastly, and others were informed that the U.S. government had “irrevocably relinquished any claims” against them.

Letters of legal protection were sent to Digital Realty, T-Mobile, Amazon, and Microsoft on March 10. Similar communications were sent to corporations like Oracle, Akamai, and LG in early April. The only companies specifically informed that the United States would not take legal action were Apple, Google, and later Microsoft.

Tech Companies Silent, But Legal Concerns Remain

While none of the tech agencies have commented publicly, Tan has raised concerns that the promises may not be legally binding. He worries a future administration could reverse these protections, exposing tech firms to billions in fines. Tan has also filed a lawsuit against Google’s parent company. Alphabet, claiming it failed to disclose information about TikTok’s reinstatement on the Play Store.

The Department of Justice has not issued a formal response. Meanwhile, legal analysts continue to question the long-term enforceability of Trump’s executive relief to U.S. technology firms that supported TikTok.