Tiktok Rolls Out New Feature To Help You Sleep Fast

TikTok, while considered addictive, is rolling out something interesting. Although it is structured to keep viewers constantly hooked, they are now introducing guided meditation exercises directly within the app.









Users are spending too much time on the app, so instead of continuously serving videos, TikTok has introduced a moment of calm. They began testing this feature with some teenagers earlier this year, and now it is being made available to everyone.

If a user is under 18, the meditation feature will be activated automatically. So, if a teenager is using TikTok after 10 p.m., their “For You” page will be briefly interrupted with a guided meditation exercise. Picture a calming screen, soft music playing, and some breathing exercises to help them relax. It’s like TikTok is gently saying, “Hey, it might be time to get some rest.”

Now, if a teen decides to be a night owl and ignores that first suggestion, TikTok will send another, bigger full-screen reminder, really encouraging them to go to sleep. It seems like they’re being pretty serious about this!









TikTok has been adding safety features for younger users over the last few years, and this meditation thing looks like the latest step in that direction. There have been a lot of conversations about how social media can affect young people, so this feels like TikTok trying to show they’re listening and taking action.

For us adults who might also want a little nudge towards better sleep, we can turn this feature on ourselves. You just need to head over to the “Screen Time” settings in the app and flip the switch for “sleep hours.” Then you can even pick what time you’d like the meditation to pop up each night.

On top of all this, TikTok also announced they’re putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to mental health. They’re donating a total of $2.3 million in ad credits to 31 different mental health organisations across 19 countries. That’s a significant amount and shows they’re serious about supporting mental well-being on a broader scale. It’s not just about getting people to sleep; it’s about overall mental health awareness and support.

It seems like TikTok is trying to reinvest in humans by keeping it fun while caring about their health. It’s interesting to see how a platform known for short, catchy videos is going out of its shell, to encourage users to slow down and take care of their minds, especially when it comes to sleep.