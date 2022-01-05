News, Social Media

TikTok Statement – Teenage TikTokers arrest

Due to the recent safety concerns regarding the ever-popular social media platform TikTok, the respective authorities have announced that strict measures will be taken against those who are found violating the respective guidelines.

According to the company in an official statement:

“The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech or hateful behavior. TikTok has zero-tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence. We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and remove any content that violates our Community Guidelines. We provide tools for our users’ digital well-being and we will continue to educate our global community on online safety which is an industry-wide challenge.”

