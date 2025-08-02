Tim Cook Embraces Ai Acquisitions To Accelerate Apple Innovation

During Apple’s Q3 2025 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook called AI “one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime.” He emphasized that Apple is significantly ramping up AI investments across products and services.

Apple plans to integrate AI more deeply across its ecosystem under its Apple Intelligence initiative. The company has already rolled out over 20 AI-powered features in iOS and macOS.

Tim Cook confirmed Apple has acquired seven companies so far in 2025—though not all were AI-related.

He added, “We’re very open to M&A that accelerates our roadmap. We’re not stuck on a certain size company.”

Though Apple typically avoids blockbuster deals, it has reportedly held internal discussions about acquiring startups like Perplexity AI. Such a move could speed up Apple’s development of generative AI features in search and beyond.

Apple came under scrutiny for lagging peers like Google, Microsoft, and Meta in AI development. Analysts warn it risks falling further behind unless it accelerates progress quickly.

A revamped, AI‑enhanced Siri is now expected in 2026. Apple executives stressed that getting the user experience right is more important than being first. Apple posted record Q3 revenue of $94 billion, surpassing expectations. Services revenue also hit a new high. But analysts remain cautious, arguing strong earnings may not offset AI execution risks down the line.

CEO Tim Cook reiterated: Apple is “embedding AI across our devices, across our platforms and across the company.”

The firm is reallocating teams to focus on AI, boosting capital expenditure as part of the strategy.