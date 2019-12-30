Timesaco: A mobility giant is all geared up to launch transportation network all over Pakistan

Timesaco A prominent Chinese Technology Company is all ready to launch a transportation facility known as Tatu Mobility in Pakistan. This infrastructure is known to boost a healthy e-transport sector market in Pakistan.

According to the CEO, this transportation service will be provided to the public like merchants, business corporations, governmental sectors, and private firms. Donald LI, the founder of Tatu Mobility said: “We are all set to launch Tatu Mobility in Pakistan on January 1st, 2020 for which an event has been scheduled for December 31st. The further added: “These services include taxi-hailing, rental transportation, bus booking, and pick and drop.”

The chairman said it will offer an Internet of Things kind of transportation network that will help in rebuilding and revamping the public and private into this technology. Donald li also said “Customer2Store and Customer2Site services could be the main transportation solutions for Pakistan’s business sector”.

He further said that people can avail of many discounts using multiple features like “group Creations’, “Free Ride’, and “event Creation” etc. The company also said that a corporation or a single person can create various groups and events in the Tatu Mobility mobile app, this feature will enable the users to do tasks like tracking down of the transportation and chatting in the coming future.

For now, Tatu Mobility is only going to offer its services in the Transportation sector but in coming future it will also participate in other instant services at Pakistan logistics. Timesaco parent company of Tatu Mobility has already launched taxi service in 10 metro cities of Pakistan under the name of Buraq Taxi services.

With its potent competitors in the market, Tatu mobility is going to offer creative and alluring deals to the users in order to make it in the e-transportation sector.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk