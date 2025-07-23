LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has unveiled the top achievers of the 2025 Matric exams, just one day before officially releasing the full results.

The announcement came from Rizwan Nazir, Board Secretary and Controller of Examinations, during a press briefing held on Wednesday.

Matric Position Holders 2025

Position Name Marks 1st Haram Fatima 1193 2nd Noor-ul-Huda 1188 3rd Haji Abu Zar Tanveer 1188 4th Muhammad Ali 1187

Rizwan Nazir emphasized that transparency and fairness were top priorities this year.

“For the first time, QR codes were added to roll number slips,” he stated, explaining that this move significantly improved monitoring and security throughout the exam process.

To ensure smooth operations, over 11,000 staff members were deployed across examination centers, reinforcing BISE Lahore’s commitment to fair assessment practices.

Board officials extended heartfelt congratulations to the top students and wished them great success in their academic journeys ahead.