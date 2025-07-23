By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Top Scorers Of Bise Lahore Matric Exams 2025 Announced

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has unveiled the top achievers of the 2025 Matric exams, just one day before officially releasing the full results.

The announcement came from Rizwan Nazir, Board Secretary and Controller of Examinations, during a press briefing held on Wednesday.

Matric Position Holders 2025

Position Name  Marks
1st Haram Fatima 1193
2nd Noor-ul-Huda 1188
3rd Haji Abu Zar Tanveer 1188
4th Muhammad Ali 1187

Rizwan Nazir emphasized that transparency and fairness were top priorities this year.

“For the first time, QR codes were added to roll number slips,” he stated, explaining that this move significantly improved monitoring and security throughout the exam process.

To ensure smooth operations, over 11,000 staff members were deployed across examination centers, reinforcing BISE Lahore’s commitment to fair assessment practices.

Board officials extended heartfelt congratulations to the top students and wished them great success in their academic journeys ahead.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

