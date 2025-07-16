Where To Watch Fbise Matric Result 2025 Live Via Stream

Want to know where to watch the FBISE Matric Result 2025 live? Here’s your quick guide to catching the official results ceremony as the Federal Board reveals SSC Part I & II results in real time.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is holding a special event today to announce the FBISE Matric Result 2025, covering SSC Part I & II exams conducted earlier this year in March and April. The ceremony is being streamed live on FBISE’s official YouTube and Facebook pages, giving students, parents, and educators across Pakistan and overseas the chance to watch the results unfold as they happen.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is presiding over the ceremony, where the board is also announcing the names of top position holders and sharing key performance statistics.

Apart from watching the event live, students can check their individual marks for the FBISE Matric Result 2025 through several channels:

Online : By visiting www.fbise.edu.pk and entering their roll number.

: By visiting www.fbise.edu.pk and entering their roll number. SMS : By sending FB [space] Roll Number to 5050.

: By sending FB [space] Roll Number to 5050. Mobile Notification: Those who provided mobile numbers during admission will automatically receive their results via SMS.

This multi-platform strategy reflects FBISE’s push to make the process as smooth and accessible as possible, helping thousands of students get their results instantly.