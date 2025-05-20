Toyota set to launch its most affordable 7-Seater SUV in 2025

Toyota appears poised to make a notable move in the SUV segment this year with the expected launch of a 7-seater version of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder.







This could become the most budget-friendly 7-seater SUV in the brand’s global lineup.

The upcoming vehicle is another product of Toyota’s ongoing collaboration with Maruti Suzuki. For years, both automakers have worked together to co-develop and rebrand models, with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara already seeing solid success in the compact SUV space.

That partnership is set to extend into 2025 as both brands reportedly gear up to launch 7-seater versions of their respective models.







Prototypes of the Grand Vitara 7-seater have surfaced multiple times, and now a camouflaged test vehicle bearing Toyota’s design cues has also been spotted. The sightings strongly suggest that Toyota is close to finalizing its version of the extended SUV.

Will Toyota take the lead again?

Maruti Suzuki is planning two SUV launches this year—an all-electric e-Vitara by September and another SUV, likely to be the 7-seater Grand Vitara, before year-end. Toyota, too, is preparing to introduce an electric SUV built on the same platform during the latter half of 2025.

Toyota may launch the 7-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder before Maruti’s version. Past launch patterns support this. The original Hyryder also arrived before the Grand Vitara.

Once launched, Toyota’s new 7-seater is expected to challenge rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar. It may also attract buyers away from the more basic and mid-range trims of the Mahindra XUV700, especially if priced competitively.

Design and Features

While spy shots reveal only hints due to heavy camouflage, the new Toyota SUV is likely to adopt a refreshed exterior style. The front end may borrow design elements from either the Urban Cruiser EV or the upcoming e-Vitara. Toyota is expected to extend the wheelbase to create space for a third row of seating.

Interior upgrades are on the table as well, with potential enhancements such as:

A redesigned dashboard

Premium upholstery and trim

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Dedicated third-row comforts like air conditioning vents, USB charging points, and cup holders

What does this mean for buyers?

If the reports hold true, Toyota’s upcoming 7-seater could be a game-changer for families seeking a feature-rich, spacious SUV at a more accessible price point. By blending affordability with modern technology and comfort, Toyota may carve out a strong presence in the competitive 7-seater SUV category in 2025.