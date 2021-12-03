TPL Life Insurance launches its official website

TPL Life Insurance, Pakistan’s first insurance and a leading enterprise in offering innovative insurance solutions has redefined the digital insurance market with the latest upgraded launch of its website to offer a convenient insurance purchase journey to the Pakistani consumer. This new website is built on international standards of Customer Experience & a Simple Customer Journey to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience to its customers allowing customers to easily purchase their insurance policies online via Company’s Website & Mobile Application.

Developed with a focus on user experience at the heart of the process, the new website offers convenience and ease to customers while purchasing insurance policies online. This is a redefinition of the way Insurance Policies are purchased currently in the country.

“Our website is uniquely positioned to add value to the progressing insurance industry of Pakistan. It has been designed to keep the evolving customer needs in perspective and to ensure the highest level of convenience and ease offered to customers purchasing insurance.” – Faisal Abbasi, CEO TPL Life Insurance.

The new website is built with a best practice user experience, device responsiveness, and an administrative backend for speed to market functionality to support rapid content changes. It is built using international best practices and ensures compliance with global insurance guidelines.

Currently, only an estimated 4% of the population of Pakistan has subscribed to insurance plans. The tedious and cumbersome process of getting insurance policies is attributed as one of the reasons for this low penetration of insurance products in the market amongst individual customers. TPL Life Insurance wishes to address this problem and increase the customer take-up rate of insurance by ensuring the process is as seamless as possible.

“This is yet another step from us to lead, disrupt & alter the conventional landscape of the Insurance Sector in the country. The Customer Journey has been designed focusing on creating a user-friendly & impeccable customer experience via Web & Mobiles. This strategic revamp of our existing Customer Journey will further enable the company to able to create a sticky customer base who must always look at TPL Life as “Their Preferred Choice for Insurance Needs”.” Humayoon Asghar, Head Strategy & Digital Distribution, TPL Life Insurance.