TPL Trakker and Proton establish new partnership for a seamless and connected automotive future

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Telematics, Mapping, and Location-Based Services, has recently partnered with Proton, a world-class automotive Malaysian company, to offer automotive software and hardware solutions.

The world is moving fast towards next-generation automotive connectivity. It has been estimated that almost 70% of vehicles worldwide will ship with embedded connectivity in the near future. A connected vehicle is equipped with a host of smart features that enhance the overall driving experience by making it seamless and exciting. From advanced infotainment services on the go-to swift navigation systems, such intelligent vehicles are creating great disruption in the automobile industry

TPL Trakker and Proton have joined forces to revolutionize the automotive industry of Pakistan by delivering Pakistan’s first ‘Intelligent vehicle’. In line with this partnership, TPL Trakker has offered Proton online and offline maps for Proton X-70 while other state-of-the-art hardware features such as Infotainment System, Camera, and Speakers will be installed in Proton SAGA in the future.

This collaboration will give rise to several more of these partnerships in the future, paving the way towards further technological advancements in the industry and the first step towards Autonomous Driving technology.

Such collaborations will eventually make the driving experience in Pakistan seamless, efficient, and cost-effective along with offering accessible transportation. The futuristic solutions offered by TPL Trakker will ensure software-driven transformation of Proton vehicles and help facilitate the Auto revolution in the Country.

It is important to mention that TPL Trakker has made revolutionizing efforts in the past as well, which led them towards two big Brand of the Year wins for Fleet Monitoring and Vehicle Tracking and Security Solutions.

Proton has been successfully producing durable and reliable automobiles globally since 1983. The automotive Company has kept abreast with the ever-changing modern car technologies in their production and continued to uphold the unrivaled quality of their motor vehicles. The collaboration with TPL Trakker is in congruence with Proton’s mission of keeping production at par with the latest technological advancements.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held between TPL Trakker and Proton at Proton’s head office. Present at the event from TPL Trakker were, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO. Representing Proton were, Hilal Khan Afridi, the CEO along with other members from their management.

Commenting on the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “The world is moving quickly towards Autonomous Driving. However, in Pakistan a gap in this industry was evident, recognizing this we decided to join forces with Proton to offer innovative hardware and software solutions. This collaboration will be one of its kind as it will deliver truly connected vehicles in Pakistan, laying the foundation for Autonomous Driving technology, something we never saw happening before. This move will open multiple avenues for Pakistan through which Pakistan can reach new heights of technological advancements and follow the advanced developments happening in the global automotive industry.”

Hilal Khan Afridi, CEO, Proton said at the occasion, “I take immense pride in the fact that Proton and TPL Trakker, have collaborated to support a joint vision to empower the automotive sector in Pakistan at a time when more and more Car Manufacturing Giants are entering Pakistan, and evolving the market dynamics. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with TPL Trakker.”