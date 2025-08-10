Trump Backed World Liberty Seeks 1 5bn For Wlfi Token

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by US President Donald Trump’s family, plans to raise $1.5 billion for its WLFI token project. The company wants to create a public entity that will hold its WLFI tokens, Bloomberg News reported.

The fundraising structure is still under discussion. However, the company has already approached major investors in the crypto and tech industries.

World Liberty Financial describes itself as a “decentralised platform” on its website. Donald Trump and his sons are listed as co-founders. According to estimates, the venture has earned the Trump family $500 million since its launch.

The WLFI token is not classified as a security by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This means it faces fewer regulations than traditional investments like stocks.

By raising $1.5 billion, World Liberty Financial aims to expand its reach in the competitive cryptocurrency market. The Trump family’s involvement could help attract both institutional and retail interest in the WLFI token.