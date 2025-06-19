President Trump has officially delayed the TikTok ban delay for the third time, granting ByteDance another extension to divest its U.S. operations.







Why the TikTok Ban Delay Keeps Happening

The TikTok ban delay stems from ongoing complications in the divestiture process mandated by the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA), which was enacted in April 2024.

While the law originally allowed a single 90-day extension if a sale agreement was underway, no concrete deal has emerged. President Trump has justified the repeated delays by pointing to TikTok’s massive user base and cultural impact, especially among younger Americans.

According to The White House reports, the TikTok ban will now likely hold ill the middle of September, 2025, by which sales negotiations will have come to an end.







Industry Reaction to the TikTok Ban Delay

This latest delay has drawn fierce reactions from political leaders and industry analysts. Some Senate Republicans have accused the President of sidestepping Congress and undermining the legislative intent behind the ban. Lawmakers such as Senators Josh Hawley and Chuck Grassley have questioned whether the executive branch even has the authority to keep extending the deadline indefinitely.

Meanwhile, investor interest remains high, with several potential buyers reportedly exploring consortium offers. These include Oracle, Blackstone, Amazon, Perplexity AI, and even public figures like MrBeast and Alexis Ohanian,

However, progress has been stymied by the Chinese government, which has yet to approve any deal involving TikTok’s algorithm or user data. There are indications that the U.S. may even adjust tariffs to help encourage negotiations.

What’s Next

With the new deadline now set for mid-September, attention shifts back to ByteDance and whether it can finalize a sale. The White House has confirmed that another executive order will be signed to ensure TikTok continues operating while discussions continue. The Biden-era legislation only allows one extension under strict conditions, so this third delay has raised concerns about executive overreach.

Despite the political back-and-forth, TikTok continues to thrive in the U.S. market. It remains the second most-downloaded app in the country in 2025, with over 170 million American users. That popularity makes it both a powerful tool for content creators and a geopolitical flashpoint in tech regulation.