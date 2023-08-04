Türkiye and Pakistan Launch Final Warship MILGEM Corvett in Karachi

Türkiye and Pakistan celebrated the strengthening of their strategic cooperation as they marked a significant milestone with the launch of the final warship tailored for the Pakistani Navy. The ceremony took place in Karachi, Pakistan’s southern port city, where PNS Tariq, the fourth and last MILGEM corvette built by Türkiye for Pakistan, was inaugurated.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized that Türkiye not only meets its own defense needs but also provides shipbuilding services to many developed countries worldwide. He highlighted the nation’s capacity and capability to independently manage defense projects without external consent, underscoring the importance of establishing a fair balance in the defense industry to ensure global peace and stability.

Türkiye’s commitment to sharing its knowledge, experience, and technology in the defense sector with friendly countries was evident through its joint projects with Pakistan. The MILGEM project, focusing on the development of multipurpose corvettes and frigates for diverse missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and amphibious operations, showcases the nations’ cooperative efforts.

The collaboration between the two countries began in July 2018 when the Pakistan Navy signed a contract with Turkish state-owned defense firm ASFAT for the acquisition of four Ada class ships. The agreement also included technology transfer, with two corvettes being built in Türkiye and the other two in Pakistan. Over the years, the project has progressed steadily, with the first three corvettes launched in August 2021, May 2022, and November 2022, respectively.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the MILGEM project as a crowning achievement in Türkiye-Pakistan relations. The collaboration extends beyond the MILGEM project, as Türkiye expressed its willingness to engage with Pakistan in various other defense industry domains, including helicopters and aircraft. Such endeavors are expected to further bolster the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the unique and deep-rooted relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan, stressing the need to expand strategic cooperation and engage in more joint ventures in various sectors. He highlighted the current joint venture as an exemplar of their commitment to support and strengthen each other’s industries and enhance economic cooperation.

The MILGEM corvettes stand out for their advanced weaponry, effective sensors, and a network central combat management system, ensuring their formidable capability in surface, sub-surface, and anti-air combat. These anti-submarine combat frigates boast impressive dimensions, measuring an average of 99 meters in length, with a displacement capacity of around 24,000 tons and a maximum speed of 29 nautical miles. Moreover, their low radar cross-section makes them challenging to track, further enhancing the Pakistan Navy’s defense capabilities.

Türkiye’s remarkable achievement lies in its ability to independently design, build, and maintain warships, making it one of only ten countries in the world with such capabilities. The MILGEM project, initiated in 2000, serves as a testament to Türkiye’s dedication to developing a fleet of modern corvettes and frigates to replace its older vessels, thereby bolstering its maritime defense capabilities.

