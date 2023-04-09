Twitter Blue Subscribers to Get 50% Less Advertisements

After the blue tick verification, the 50% advertisement feature is another one of Elon Musk-run Twitter’s attempt at convincing users to buy the blue subscription

In its latest attempt to bring in more paid users on the platform, Twitter has announced a 50% decrease in advertisement for users subscribed to the Twitter blue, a paid subscription which already offers many benefits such as a blue verification tick mark, priority in search, custom app icons, custom color themes, 1080p video uploading capabilities, NFT profile picture etc.

This new feature was announced by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who also promised a list of new features in his latest tweet. New features promised by the Twitter CEO include priority in searches, overall increased visibility on the platform, and the ability to post long videos and audio in tweets.

“As you scroll, you will see approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets placed in between promoted Tweets or ads. There may be times when there are more or fewer non-promoted Tweets between promoted Tweets,” said the company while describing the limited advertisement feature.

Twitter, however, made it clear that the limited advertisement feature does not apply to advertisements that show up in profile replies, promoted accounts and trends.

“We are adding the date of verification to the profile. Note, only date since paid verification counts, since there was so much corruption in the past with legacy checkmarks,” said CEO Musk while describing another addition to the platform.

Announcing another major change, Musk said that starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be able to appear in Twitter ‘for you’ tab, thus making it important for you to buy a Twitter subscription, if you want to grow on the platform.

“Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason,” said Musk.

“That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human,” he added.

