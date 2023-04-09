Nintendo to Stop Making Anymore Mario Games for Smartphones

Despite the success of mobile game titles such as ‘Super Mario Run and the ‘Mario Kart Tour’, Nintendo chief announced that future Mario games will not be released on mobile phones

If you are someone that loves playing Mario on their mobile phone, then we have bad news for you. Nintendo has just confirmed that despite the success of previous mobile games, it will now stop making Mario games for smartphones.

Nintendo’s Mario series have been a great hit across different devices, with the game first being released in 1996 on a Nintendo console named iQue Player. After the success of the first game, Nintendo continued the series and launched newer versions of the game on different consoles, which includes Wii, Nintendo 64 and the Nintendo Switch etc.

It was not until 2016 that Nintendo decided to make mario games for smartphones and the company then released the “Super Mario Run”, a major title that brought in over $60 million in revenue, this release was then followed by the “Mario Kart Tour”, which became a massive hit and generated over $300 million.

Now anybody looking at the massive revenue figures wouldn’t have guessed that Nintendo will stop making mobile games, but the news was confirmed by Nintendo director and designer, ‘Shigeru Miyamoto’, who said that mobile apps will not be the path for future Mario games.

“Having Mario games as mobile apps expands the doorway for far more audience to experience the game, and also expands the Mario gaming experience, where you only need your thumb on one hand,” said Shigeru Miyamoto.

Miyamoto, throughout his interview, did not make a comment on other Nintendo games on mobile phones, which implies that this switch is only for Mario games. This includes titles such as “Animal Crossing Pocket Camp” and the “Fire Emblem Heroes”.

While it’s clear that we will no longer see new Mario games on our mobile phones, people are still guessing the new device for Mario games, experts believe Nintendo Switch to be the most attractive option.

