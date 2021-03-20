News, Technology

Twitter confirms its ‘undo tweet’ feature

Usman Aslam

For quite a while there had been many rumors regarding Twitter’s ‘undo tweet’ feature which was first disclosed by well-known application researcher Jane Manchun Wong who showed an animation that could be an upcoming feature of Twitter.

However, it has been officially confirmed that Twitter is indeed testing this feature for users. Moreover, Jane further mentioned that this feature would be part of Twitter’s paid subscription in a recent Tweet.

Though Twitter hasn’t said if the feature will be limited to paying customers — it’s possible it’s not far enough along in development for that decision to have been made yet.

It is to be noted that the undo feature has become a really useful tool in social media platforms and even emailing platforms such as the likes of Gmail. Though this is not the exact ‘edit tweet’ feature people were expecting it is certainly something useful for people who regularly tweet.

