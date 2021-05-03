News, Social Media

Twitter Has Gained More Users Due To The Pandemic

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 39 sec read>

Twitter recently had posted its earnings for the first quarter of 2021 and highlighted how much the company had grown during the ongoing pandemic. According to the reports, Twitter had 199 million daily active users which is basically a 20 percent rise from the previous 166 million active users.

Read More: Twitter Now Let’s You Tweet Pictures in 4K On Android and iOS

This has led to an increase in revenue in the first quarter having a total of $1.04 billion which is a 28 percent increase in comparison to the previous $68 million. Despite Twitter losing $8 million last year, the company seems to have made a tremendous comeback.

Read More: India asks Twitter to remove tweets criticizing its COVID-19 handling

These growths are most prominent due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation where news of all sorts had been shuffled around the platform. In addition to this, due to the spreading of fake vaccination news, Twitter had to bring about certain security measures that would moderate the situation. However, the company has predicted that the growth rate would not be as high as of 2020 so a decrease in active users is expected.

Twitter
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Microsoft President Talks About Google Hurting The Open Web And More

in News, Technology
May 3, 2021  ·  

Huawei and DFSK’s Premium Hybrid SUV is coming to Pakistan

in Electric Cars, News
May 3, 2021  ·  

Pakistan close to preventing India from buying Khewra salt cheap & reselling it as Indian

in News
May 2, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Microsoft President Talks About Google Hurting The Open Web And More