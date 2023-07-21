Twitter Is Launching A Job Listing Service For Verified Users

Twitter, the renowned social media giant, is gearing up to introduce an innovative job listing feature that aims to empower verified organizations on the platform. This exciting development will enable these organizations to post job vacancies directly on their Twitter profiles, thereby expanding their reach to potential candidates within the vast Twitter community. Furthermore, to reinforce its commitment to this initiative, Twitter has established an official account named @TwitterHiring, which is expected to serve as a focal point for job-related updates and opportunities.

While Twitter has not yet made an official announcement regarding the job posting feature, it appears that certain verified organizations have been granted early access to this functionality. These fortunate entities have already begun to utilize the feature by listing job openings under their Twitter bios. The process is designed to be user-friendly, allowing interested applicants to seamlessly navigate to the company’s website, where they can explore more details about the job positions and swiftly submit their applications.

One of the standout aspects of this upcoming feature is the flexibility it offers to verified organizations. These entities will have the liberty to add up to five distinct job positions to their Twitter profiles, thereby optimizing their recruitment efforts within the platform. Twitter is also taking significant strides to streamline the process further by allowing verified organizations to import all their open job listings to the platform through a seamless connection to a supported Applicant Tracking System (ATS) or XML feed.

Undeniably, Twitter’s foray into the job listings arena marks a significant move for the company, indicating its ambition to compete with industry giants such as LinkedIn and Indeed. Speculations about this feature were fueled back in May when Elon Musk hinted at its existence during an announcement about other upcoming features. Moreover, Twitter’s strategic acquisition of Laskie, a job-matching tech startup, in May has likely played a crucial role in facilitating the development and successful deployment of the job listings feature.

Surprisingly, it appears that verified organizations will not be charged additional fees to access this exciting new feature. Instead, it is anticipated to be included as part of Twitter’s existing $1,000 per month Verified for Organizations package. By offering this perk as part of their premium package, Twitter aims to incentivize more verified organizations to actively participate in this feature and leverage the platform for their recruitment needs.

As of now, Twitter has not officially released any details about the launch date or the full scope of the job listings feature. It is expected that further announcements and details will be shared by the company soon. Until then, industry watchers and potential job seekers are eagerly anticipating updates from Twitter, as this development holds the promise of revolutionizing the job search and hiring landscape within the realm of social media. Stay tuned for more exciting news and advancements in the coming days.

