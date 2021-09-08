Twitter is working on an official ‘soft block’ feature

Twitter normally brings up some new features to its platform every now and then in terms of a new design or some unique add-ons, however, this time the company is working on a proposed suite of new privacy tools which allows users to remove a follower without the need of blocking them. Dubbed as the ‘soft block’ feature, it is currently being tested on the web version of the platform.

According to the company, this feature allows you to remove followers from your list by clicking the three-dot menu with the follower’s name, and there you will see the option of ‘remove follower’. Through this feature, your tweets will no longer automatically show up on their timeline when they are scrolling through Twitter.

This is the reason why the term ‘soft block’ has been used as it does not mean potentially blocking someone to prevent them from viewing your account. It just means others won’t be able to view your content anymore and in order for them to view your tweets, they would have to re-follow you. In addition, if you have protected tweets on your account, then they would need your approval to become a follower again.