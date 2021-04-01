Twitter now lets you add stickers to your Fleets

As of yesterday, Twitter is adding stickers to its Snapchat stories-like Fleets onto the respective social media platforms. These stickers are available for users on both Android and iOS.

Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

So when you’re making a fleet, you’ll now be able to add stickers by tapping the smiley the face icon on the bottom row of your screen. Upon clicking, you’ll see a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emojis. Moreover, if you search for something in the search bar at the top of the screen such as GIFs from other sources.

This feature will be quite similar for you if you have used stickers or GIFs on other platforms as Snapchat and Instagram have been using this feature for years.