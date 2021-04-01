News, Social Media

Twitter now lets you add stickers to your Fleets

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 27 sec read>

As of yesterday, Twitter is adding stickers to its Snapchat stories-like Fleets onto the respective social media platforms. These stickers are available for users on both Android and iOS.

So when you’re making a fleet, you’ll now be able to add stickers by tapping the smiley the face icon on the bottom row of your screen. Upon clicking, you’ll see a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emojis. Moreover, if you search for something in the search bar at the top of the screen such as GIFs from other sources.

This feature will be quite similar for you if you have used stickers or GIFs on other platforms as Snapchat and Instagram have been using this feature for years.

Twitter Twitter Fleets updates
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Lahore to become a smart city: PITB setting up Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the city

in News, Technology
Apr 1, 2021  ·   33 sec read

Lahore student develops smart cap to help visually impaired people move without stick

in News
Apr 1, 2021  ·   55 sec read

Pakistan’s exports grow to $2.3bn in March, ‘highest in last ten years’

in News
Apr 1, 2021  ·   46 sec read