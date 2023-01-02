Twitter Users Will Soon be Able to Side Swipe Through Tweets, Trends, Topics and More

“New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.” said CEO Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter users will soon have a feature that allows them to swipe and switch through the different sections including tweets, trends, topics, lists, and more. Once initiated, this will be a major switch in Twitter UI, but definitely not the first one, since Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter.

After buying Twitter back on October 27th, Elon Musk has been making a number of changes in both Twitter’s company structure and the platform’s UI. The CEO just recently released a view count for Tweets, in an attempt to display how most tweets get a lot more views than likes.

To announce the new swipe feature, Musk made a tweet and announced that the “New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.”

This new swipe feature will definitely make it a lot easier for users to switch between different sections of the app, keeping them more interacted and possibly increasing the amount of time users spend on the application.

CEO Elon Musk also announced that the platform will receive “several major UI improvements” throughout January. Other exciting updates such as a new text for Views, Likes, Retweets and Quote Tweets might be seen on the platform.

Twitter blue, a paid Twitter subscription plan will now allow its subscribers to be prioritized in searches, mentions, and replies over regular users. Blue subscribers will be able to upload 60-minute full-HD videos on Twitter, previously the limit was for 10 minutes only.

