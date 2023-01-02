World’s First Hydrogen Train Rolled Out In China: With A Speed Of 160km/h

China is among the fastest developing country. The world’s first hydrogen urban train, is a joint development by CRRC and Chengdu Railway Group, is out in China

The train has all high-tech specifications incorporating critical technologies from the ‘Fuxing’ high-speed train. It is mainly consists of four trains with a maximum speed of 160km/h. Moreover, it has a built-in ‘hydrogen power system’ that provides a strong and durable power source for the vehicle. It allows you to travel 600 kilometers on a single charge.

The train is to facilitate the citizens by providing high technology. The train uses a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and supercapacitors as an energy source.

However, the train is based on modern technology, and energy emits through the electrochemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen in the fuel cell.

Besides, the train has a maximum passenger capacity of 1,502 and is fully enhanced with intelligent driving features. In addition, including automatic wake-up, start and stop, and return to the depot. It also contains a variety of intelligent monitoring systems and sensors—the 5G large capacity train-to-ground communication for multi-network integration and extensive data analysis. The purpose is to evaluate the running status of the trains for improved safety.

The urban hydrogen-powered train marks a new direction for green and low-carbon urban transportation. Not only this, but it will also help to drive the growth and innovation of hydrogen energy-related industrial chains.

Read more: