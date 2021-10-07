News, Social Media

Twitter will soon be warning users about ‘intense’ conversations

Twitter is working on a feature that will warn users of potentially heated conversations. So if users on the platform are arguing regarding a certain topic such as ‘Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif’ or ‘Should pineapple be on pizza’, Twitter will actually give you a certain heads up or alert on that.

Moreover, the feature will serve as a useful Public Service Announcement on Android. However, it is currently under beta testing. Apart from just giving you an FYI about intense conversations, this feature also includes a reminder that there is a person focused on facts hence helping users navigating through content that is of value.

In a nutshell, the main aim of this feature is to minimize toxic conversations on the platform by warning people about potential arguments hence making Twitter a safe and inclusive environment for all.

