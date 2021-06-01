Twitter’s iOS App Now Has A $3 ‘Twitter Blue’ Subscription, Includes Users To Undo Tweets And More

A new in-app subscription method worth $2.99 per month has come about called ‘Twitter Blue’. Though it isn’t fully enabled yet it does show that Twitter will soon introduce this subscription method to all platforms real soon.

This update was first spotted by app researcher Jan Manchun Wong who shared images in a recent tweet. According to Wong, the service includes an ‘undo tweet’ feature as well as ‘reader mode’ that makes it easier to view long threads. This further extends to additional customizable options such as new app icons.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

This new service is a clear indication that Twitter is working on new methods to gain profit and with the new upcoming features coming soon it just might be successful.