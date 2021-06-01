News, Technology

Twitter’s iOS App Now Has A $3 ‘Twitter Blue’ Subscription, Includes Users To Undo Tweets And More

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 31 sec read>

A new in-app subscription method worth $2.99 per month has come about called ‘Twitter Blue’. Though it isn’t fully enabled yet it does show that Twitter will soon introduce this subscription method to all platforms real soon.

This update was first spotted by app researcher Jan Manchun Wong who shared images in a recent tweet. According to Wong, the service includes an ‘undo tweet’ feature as well as ‘reader mode’ that makes it easier to view long threads. This further extends to additional customizable options such as new app icons.

This new service is a clear indication that Twitter is working on new methods to gain profit and with the new upcoming features coming soon it just might be successful.

