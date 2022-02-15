Uber raises the security bar in Pakistan with new and improved background checks

Uber, the global ride-hailing provider that seamlessly connects riders with drivers, is further strengthening its driver screening protocols with the introduction of new and improved security checks for drivers, raising the bar on safety in Pakistan.

This step has been taken in partnership with Careem, to enable a combined and more efficient background check for drivers in collaboration with an external global partner – Global Credit Services (GCS). With the assistance of GCS, Uber will be able to streamline its safety checks, decrease duplication of drivers from other ride-hailing providers, and increase the scope of background checks with the support of local law enforcement agencies and publicly available national databases in Pakistan.

As stated by Shahid Khan, General Manager Uber Pakistan,

“Safety for all has consistently been a priority at Uber. There are thousands of passengers using Uber’s services for safe, reliable, and convenient commute across multiple cities in Pakistan, and despite the challenges, we are doing everything we can to mitigate risks and enhance safety checks for our riders. In accordance with this, we intend to ensure that our safety protocols in Pakistan are in line with approved global safety standards. The new and improved background checks are more efficient and thorough, and ensure that working together with other ride-hailing providers like Careem enables us to create best practices across the industry.”

These background screenings are in addition to the in-app safety features available for riders using Uber’s services, including the facial recognition feature for COVID safety protocols, safety toolkit, the emergency button connecting a rider to relevant authorities, real-time trip sharing, etc.

For the last several years, Uber has played a crucial role in setting industry best practices, including new safety features and improving policies and operations according to country and region. Uber has worked with industry experts and stakeholders to recognize where improvements can be made and take a proactive approach to address them. Uber is committed to playing its part in bringing safe and trustworthy mobility solutions to its riders in the communities it operates in.

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Global Credit Service (www.globalcredits.com.pk) is group company of ICIL(www.icilpk.com), Pakistan’s premier provider Business Information, Receivable Management/Debt Collection, Background Screening, AML Solution and Technology solutions.

GCS is providing Nationwide and legally defensible solution from the source. The detailed information of FIR – Record of Cognizable offense.