Ufone collaborates with Pakistan Banks’ Association for ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar’ helpline initiative

The Pakistani telecom company, Ufone has launched its new state-of-the-art Contact Center for Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), in order to resolve queries and generate leads for the Government of Pakistan’s ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar’ helpline initiative, which brings affordable housing finance facility for low-income groups.

The Contact Center was inaugurated by Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, here in Islamabad, in presence of President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), Muhammad Aurangzeb, and senior management of the member banks and financial institutions of PBA.

Ufone is providing Contact Center services to PBA from two existing Centers by disseminating information on the loan process, eligibility criteria, etc., besides offering 24/7 query and complaint resolution services to prospective customers.
Sharing his thoughts at the ceremony, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, said: “We are glad to be a part of this historic initiative for the people of Pakistan. Ufone’s onboarding as the official contact service provider is a testament to the company’s extraordinary track record as a dependable services provider for Pakistan’s business sector. We constantly innovate and modernize our products and services ecosystem to deliver a remarkable user experience to our individual and corporate customers. The latest state-of-the-art Contact Center facility will further enhance our capacity to respond to queries and complaints to bring a hassle-free banking experience to the low-cost housing beneficiaries.”

The Contact Center will provide an additional channel for Ufone to resolve queries and generate leads for the housing finance project and promote its nationwide uptake. The facilities are easily scalable to manage additional facilitation as the need arises. The facilities feature robust centralized Complaints Management and Leads Management Systems to help the member banks track every step of the customer journey, besides expediting the processing of the loans. Ufone Contact Centers are strategically located for effective management of traffic for calls from across Pakistan.

