Ufone offers lowest data roaming rates for Saudi Arabia and UAE

Ufone has introduced the lowest ever data roaming rate for Saudi Arabia and UAE. Data roaming offer will now be available for as low as 4 Paisa per 10Kb mean approx. Rs 4/MB. This allows one to remain connected with their loved ones without worrying about high connectivity charges.

By using the same prepaid number, customers in Saudi Arabia and UAE can enjoy seamless services at affordable prices. Subscribers only have to dial *506# free of cost for data roaming service activation. The roaming services will allow customers to use all social applications including Whatsapp, Facebook, IMO and Skype without any restrictions.

The offer is available to customers round the clock and there is no time limit attached to it neither does it bind customers to one platform only

With travel resuming all over the world, the international data traffic has once again seen a surge. Owing to greater customer needs, Ufone revised the rates of its roaming standard PAYG data in Saudi Arabia and UAE so customers can avoid high and unpredictable data charges.

The new roaming plans are built on affordability and convenience. The Pakistani telecom company has ensured that customers remain satisfied and can enjoy complete convenience in transit without getting to have any bill shocks.

With this offer, Ufone has once again reaffirmed that customer convenience and ease is a priority for the company. Ufone is constantly striving to facilitate its customers and is diligently working to stay true to its slogan “Tum hi tou ho.”

The offer can also be availed by dialing Ufone Customer Helpline 333 (In Pakistan) and Ufone IR Help Desk +92-333-5100038 (Outside Pakistan only). Standard Ufone Voice Outgoing Roaming charges apply on calling IR Help Desk. Another option for customers to avail the offer is to visit nearest Ufone franchise, Service Centre or PTCL Joint Shop.

For terms and conditions customers can visit the link https://ufonecloud.syntracx.com/international-roaming/ or dial helpline 333.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk