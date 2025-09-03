A US court has delivered a major Google antitrust ruling, allowing the tech giant to retain Chrome and Android but requiring it to share data with rivals.

Google secured a significant victory on Tuesday when a US judge ruled that the company will not be forced to sell its Chrome browser or Android operating system. However, the Google antitrust ruling requires the firm to share data with competitors to improve online search competition.

The decision boosted investor sentiment, with Alphabet shares rising 7.2 percent in after-hours trading. The ruling also permits Google to continue making payments to Apple, which regulators had argued froze out search rivals. Apple shares were up 3 percent on the news.

US District Judge Amit Mehta’s decision follows a five-year legal battle with antitrust regulators. While he had earlier ruled that Google held an illegal monopoly in online search and advertising, his latest order emphasized caution, citing the rapid growth of artificial intelligence companies since the case began.

AI Firms Seen as Strongest Challenge to Google in Decades

Mehta noted that AI firms developing chatbots and AI-powered search tools are now better positioned to challenge Google’s dominance than any search engine has been in decades. He also acknowledged that the court must balance remedies with the realities of emerging technologies.

Although the ruling shields Google from divesting Chrome or Android, the requirement to share data could strengthen competitors in the long run. Analysts suggest the immediate impact will be limited, but AI companies may eventually leverage the data to enhance their products.

Google expressed concern about the order in a blog post, warning that user privacy could be at risk. The company plans to appeal, a process that could delay enforcement for years. Experts expect the case to ultimately reach the Supreme Court.

US antitrust officials, meanwhile, are considering their next steps following the ruling.