US Embassy Islamabad have collaborated with the National Academy of Higher Education for the provision of Webinars

The US embassy in Islamabad has collaborated with the National Academy of Higher Education or NAHE and has launched a series of professional development webinars. The webinar series is emphasized on the students’ performance assessments in the online higher education degree programs.

While addressing the first webinar conducted on Monday the Rector of NAHE Shaheen Sardar told in an interview that these webinars are going to contribute to a smoother transition towards online learning. Most of the Higher Education Institutes in Pakistan are offering online degree programs for catering to the needs of students for obtaining the education amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shaheen also said that these webinars are created as a response to an urgent need of the academic community to figure out ways to create an online assessment as effective measures for the student’s performance.

The Rector also praises the collaboration of the US embassy for creating and holding the webinar. She said: “NAHE is fortunate to co-host the live webinars on student assessment in online education with the US Embassy”.

The webinars sessions are led by Stephanie L . Moore is the Director of the School of Engineering and the Applied Science University of Virginia. The first webinar was attended by NAHE officials, Senior and faculty administrations, and Vice Chancellors of over 80 universities dispersed all across Pakistan.

Created by the Higher Education Committee, NAHE is an organization that is working day and night to improve the quality of teaching, governance, and research of Higher Educational Institutions nationwide.

