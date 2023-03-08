US Provides Scholarships for 500 Pakistani Flood-affected Students

The US government just gave 500 scholarships to Pakistani university students from flood-affected districts to assist them in completing their degrees. U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome announced the scholarships at an event celebrating the achievements of female scholars in honor of International Women’s Day at the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad.

The event at which the scholarships for the flood-affected were announced was attended by Federal Minister Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Mission Director, and Education Director USAID, Vice Chancellors, and Students/MNBSP alumni from various universities.

The United States, through USAID, has supported scholarships for meritorious yet financially disadvantaged students to pursue higher education at top Pakistani universities. In partnership with the Higher Education Commission, the U.S. government has awarded over 6,000 scholarships through the Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program. Sixty percent of those scholarships have been awarded to women as part of the U.S. government’s support for women’s higher education. The ambassador at the event said:

“International Women’s Day not only serves as a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements made by our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters. It is also a call to action to accelerate gender parity and to dismantle gender stereotypes”,

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed remarked,

“U.S. government support to strategic sectors in Pakistan, especially the higher education sector, is commendable. Not only have these scholarships helped secure university education for many underprivileged students, lifting themselves and their families out of poverty, but they have also helped supply Pakistan with crucial skills and knowledge sets to drive the economy.”

Federal Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal said, “Pakistan has suffered from catastrophic floods where millions of people lost their homes and livelihoods. The humanitarian response by the United States and other donors is commendable. We welcome U.S. support for flood-affected students.”

During the event, a documentary video of a female scholarship recipient was played and Jennifer Andleeb, another female scholarship recipient also remarked on her life-changing journey through scholarship. HEC and USAID announced the scholarship program for female students, which will provide financial assistance to deserving female students who wish to pursue higher education in various fields. Ambassador presented certificates to three female scholarship recipients.

Jennifer Andleeb shared the challenges she faced in attaining higher education and how this scholarship transformed the trajectory of her life. She emphasized that positive changes in society could only happen by investing in education, and that empowered, educated women are critical to ensuring a brighter future for Pakistan.

