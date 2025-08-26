Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom

A US studio has revived a classic dinosaur hunting game for modern players. Saber Interactive showcased Turok Origins at Gamescom. The revival moves the franchise from its 1990s roots into a third-person action format. The new title supports solo play and cooperative play. The studio said that the project had about 250 staff at peak development.

Turok began as a comic book hero and became famous on the Nintendo 64 in the late 1990s. The franchise later appeared on multiple consoles but faded from view for many years. Universal Pictures licensed the property for a reboot and assigned development to Saber in 2020. The studio has a record of restoring older games with modern design.

Turok Origins delivers cinematic set pieces and dense playable environments. The developer aims for smooth frame rates on high-end consoles and for wide support on personal computers. The game pits players against AI-controlled dinosaurs and alien foes that react to player tactics. The team said that they respect the tone of the first two classic titles while updating combat and exploration for present-day players.

Early hands-on reports praised the combat feel and cooperative options. Observers noted that the reboot respects franchise roots while adding modern systems. Fans at Gamescom reacted with strong interest, and industry outlets described the demo as promising for solo and for co op play. No final release date is available yet.

The Turok name returns with clear intent. The project shows that legacy franchises can find new life when studios invest in quality production and careful design. The studio will share further details on platforms and performance in the coming months.