VavaCars welcomes Khalil Shahab as Country Manager to further accelerate the automobile sector in Pakistan

Established in 2019 in Turkey, and 2020 in Pakistan, VavaCars’ vision is to become the most trusted car transaction platform in emerging markets. With the recent announcement of a successful Series B fundraising of $50 million, the company is committed to expanding in Karachi and growing its footprint across Pakistan.

VavaCars has revolutionized the traditional way consumers buy, sell or exchange cars, in the unstructured and fragmented used car industry. In the last 2 years, the company has built 6 Customer Centres in Karachi and continues to deliver an enhanced customer experience, in line with its values of trust, transparency, and convenience.

Khalil Shahab is appointed as Country Manager to lead VavaCars acceleration and investment in Pakistan. Khalil was previously the Chief of Staff for a $1 billion fund focused on healthcare investments across emerging markets. He brings extensive experience spanning various sectors including private equity, real estate development, and operations.

Khalil commented

“I am excited to begin my journey with VavaCars and become part of an extraordinary mission to make it easier, simpler, faster for consumers to trade cars in Pakistan. The current team has built a disruptive business model in Karachi already and I look forward to working with them in taking the brand nationally.”

The CEO of VavaCars Lawrence Merritt commented: