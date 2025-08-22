Vivo Challenges Apple Meta With Lighter Cheaper Vr Headset

Vivo has officially unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Vision Discovery Edition, marking a bold move into immersive technology. Positioned as a lighter, more affordable alternative to the Apple Vision Pro, Vivo’s new MR device already commands attention.

Weighing just 398 grams, the Vivo Vision is approximately 40 percent lighter than its Vision Pro counterpar. It is also about 23 percent lighter than the Meta Quest 3, offering enhanced comfort for extended use. Its compact build measures only 83 mm in height and 40 mm in thickness, making it one of the most travel-friendly MR headsets available. The headset also boasts a highly customizable fit, with four light seal sizes and eight foam padding options designed for diverse face shapes.

Vivo places dual 8K Micro OLED displays at the center of its mixed reality offering, delivering a sharp 3840 × 3552 resolution per eye with a broad 94 percent DCI P3 color gamut and precise factory calibration. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2, the headset promises powerful graphics and AI performance.

The device runs on OriginOS Vision, Vivo’s custom MR platform. That enables intuitive eye tracking with 1.5 degree accuracy and hand gesture control across 26 degrees of freedom. All of it within a 175 degree vertical field! The headset also offers full color passthrough with a rapid 13 millisecond latency. Which enables seamless transitions between virtual and real world environments.

Additional features include magnetic prescription lenses supporting a wide diopter range from 100 to 1000. Also, it has 3D video recording, spatial audio, and a virtual display experience comparable to watching a 120 foot cinema screen.

Despite its compelling specifications, the Vivo Vision is currently limited to demo experiences in 12 Vivo stores across China. Pre orders are yet to begin. Pricing is projected at around 10,000 yuan, approximately 1,395 US dollars (PKR 3.9 lakhs), which is a significant discount compared to the Apple Vision Pro’s starting price of 3,499 US dollars (PKR 9.9 lakhs).

The device’s design, heavily inspired by the Vision Pro, aligns with Vivo’s strategy of blending affordability with functionality. But it may face stiff competition as Apple is reportedly preparing a refreshed Vision Pro model powered by a next generation M5 chip.