Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes

Fortnite Season 4’s Battle Pass grind just got turbocharged. Thanks to a new XP map in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) that could blast players to Level 100 in minutes.

Players using the “Amazing Red vs Blue” map (code 8442-8238-2452) simply spawn on the blue team, venture into the arena, and trigger a secret emote-based button inside a vault. This launches a teleport sequence involving cryptic button interactions and codes (such as entering 2154) that eventually leads players to a firing range.

There, hitting targets can net players upwards of 600,000 XP in just 20 minutes. If XP stalls, rejoining the map resets the mechanism. These XP shortcuts deploy inventive map design, secret triggers, and gamified teleportation to bypass traditional XP systems.

The speed and effectiveness of these maps are tempting, but they’re a double-edged sword. Epic Games has previously banned players for abusing XP generation systems. Fortnite has not flagged the new map as exploitative just yet, users should weigh the risk of account penalties against rapid Battle Pass progress.