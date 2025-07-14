By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier Fans Ask Wheres Lady Gaga

Wednesday Season 2 is officially rising from the crypt, and the hype is real. On May 31, 2025, Netflix dropped the first official teaser during its Tudum 2025 event, sending fans into a frenzy as Jenna Ortega returns as the brooding, beloved gothic icon. But amid the psychic visions, dark twists, and fan-favorite faces, one major question dominated social media: Where is Lady Gaga?

A Warmer Welcome… With Chilling Undertones

The teaser opens with a cryptic scene. Wednesday Addams steps back into Nevermore Academy, only to be greeted with unsettling praise. “It is an honor to meet the savior of Nevermore,” says Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi), delivering the line with eerie reverence.

But things quickly spiral into dread.

In one emotionally gut-wrenching moment, Wednesday confesses to her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), through streaming black tears:

“Enid dies, and it’s all my fault.”

This single line sets the tone for a darker, more prophetic narrative as the sequel picks up the pieces from Season 1’s haunting finale.

Who’s Going to Be At Nevermore, Besides Lady Gaga

A host of familiar faces return to Wednesday’s macabre world:

  • Gomez Addams – Luis Guzmán
  • Morticia Addams – Catherine Zeta-Jones
  • Pugsley Addams – Isaac Ordonez
  • Thing – Victor Dorobantu

From the halls of Nevermore, fans will also see:

  • Bianca Barclay – Joy Sunday
  • Ajax Petropolus – Georgie Farmer
  • Eugene Ottinger – Moosa Mostafa

And of course, Jenna Ortega is back in all her deadpan glory as Wednesday Addams herself.

Where Is Lady Gaga? The Internet Demands Answers

While fans celebrated the teaser, Gaga’s absence became the headline. Comments exploded with:

  • “Where is Gaga?”
  • “What about Lady Gaga?”
  • “Can’t wait, but… where’s my Mother Monster?”

Netflix had previously confirmed during Tudum that Lady Gaga would appear in Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious, possibly supernatural professor at Nevermore Academy. However, her scenes are not in Part 1. Instead, Gaga is set to make her grand entrance in Part 2, which drops on September 3, 2025.

What’s Been Confirmed

  • Part 1 Release Date: August 6, 2025
  • Part 2 Release Date: September 3, 2025
  • Lady Gaga’s Role: Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary new teacher
  • Her Debut: Exclusively in Part 2
  • Season 2 Themes: A darker tone, new powers, and prophetic death

Netflix is clearly playing the long game with Lady Gaga’s debut, keeping her off-screen in teasers to fuel fan curiosity. Between emotional stakes, deathly visions, and a new era of chaos at Nevermore, Wednesday Season 2 is shaping up to be bigger, bolder, and far more sinister.

The first trailer was dropped a few days ago on YouTube. You can check it here:

YouTube video

