A major Fortnite-DC crossover leak has surfaced, hinting at groundbreaking gameplay tied to the upcoming Superman film. Reports suggest a Superman Mythic item is set to arrive, granting players the ability to fly, unleash heat vision, and gain super strength. The Mythic will likely appear through a dynamic portal and may temporarily transform the player into Superman himself. While active, players could become nearly invincible unless enough damage breaks the effect.

According to trusted leakers, this Mythic could revolutionize how mythic items impact battle royale matches. If accurate, it would mark one of Fortnite’s most immersive DC crossovers yet, moving far beyond just themed skins or emotes.

Fortnite-DC Crossover: Is Krypto Coming Too?

The same rumors also suggest that Superman’s faithful sidekick, Krypto the Superdog, may make an appearance. Speculation has it that Krypto, Fortnite’s first interactive companion with a purpose beyond aesthetics, will debut around July 15. He could be a component of Fortnite’s developing companion system, which lets him tag or label foes, scout the battlefield, and maybe even follow players around.

A move toward more practical in-game companions, rather than aesthetically pleasing ones, might be in the horizon, which would enhance player strategy and customization.

Leak Hints Broader Season 3 Superhero Expansion

Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 6 already appears to be superhero heavy. Leakers such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR have revealed references to Robin and Superman skins within the game’s files. New DC-themed Points of Interest (POIs), including Supernova Academy and Utopia City, are also expected to debut.

Moreover, additional rumors suggest Fortnite may roll out collaborations with One Punch Man and Squid Game later in the season, further expanding the crossover landscape and appealing to fans of anime and thriller genres alike.

Fortnite-DC Crossover Making Ripples

With Superman’s powers potentially in your hands, the game is tilting toward full blown, gameplay. Even Krypto the Superdog cannot bring down the hype the new crossover is making.

And this is just the beginning. If Fortnite dares to go this deep with DC, imagine what happens when Marvel returns or when anime icons do more than pose in the locker.