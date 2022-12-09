WhatsApp Officially Launches Customizable 3D Avatars

This WhatsApp customizable 3D avatar feature first launched on Facebook and Instagram and are expected to come on more Meta owned platforms

The famous customized 3D avatar feature of Snapchat is now available on WhatsApp as well. Bringing this new feature WhatsApp also allows its users to adjust or personalize it as per their likes and dislikes.

The customized 3D avatar feature was made available on a lot of social media platforms, that too quite a while back, but for WhatsApp users this feature is launched freshly now.

As per the official statement provided by WhatsApp, it stated that every user will be able to personalize their avatars in accordance with their profile picture, as well as from one of the 36 customs stickers with distinct physical traits and movements.

Not just this but the social media platform also said in the statement that these 3D avatars are basically a digital version of the users actual physical appearance. Users can also personalize their avatars any way they want since WhatsAp will provide them with millions of different hairstyles, several hair colors, facial features and even trendy and stylish clothing.

In continuation to this it was also announced that users are going to get various updates in this context. These updates are going to revolve around style improvements, lighting, shading and hairstyle textures.

For now the users are unable to integrate 3D avatar into Facebook and Instagram. However, it is predicted that Meta will soon be announcing an update where users will have access to their featured avatars on all Meta owned social media platforms.

