WhatsApp Rolls Out Two New Features For Users

According to reports by the Israeli Internet Association, over 90% of Israelis use WhatsApp daily as their primary source to send messages. Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced two new features related to polls and captions.

As we have noticed, WhatsApp has constantly tried to enhance and bring innovative features to its app for the last several months. WhatsApp is one of the primarily used messaging apps.

It is frequently used by individuals, corporate users, and business professionals as the company is incorporating new features, so it might take time for these features to get operational.

Last year, WhatsApp announced the feature to integrate polls into your group chat. And by default, people could mark multiple answers to each question.

In contrast, the recent update enables the users to change the settings and limits to only one answer. It facilitates a definitive answer to each question that will be answered in the group.

What Can Users Do In Polls?

WhatsApp has three new updates:

Creating Single-Vote Polls

WhatsApp is launching an option for poll creators to allow users to vote only once. Users must turn off” enable multiple answers” when creating a poll.

Polls Can Be Searched In Chats

Sometimes it becomes impossible to answer the poll immediately, which can be lost in many chats. Therefore, it enables users to filter messages by votes precisely as they do for images, videos, or standard text.

Updates On Poll Results

Users can now receive notifications when people are on their polls, and it will immediately show the result of how many people have voted in total.

The feature will enable the users to get updated and acknowledged about the responses in total.

Captions Get New Features

With the ability to keep, delete or rewrite the caption when forwarding photos between chats, users can now add additional information.

In addition, “you can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them.”

A new advanced feature has been launched that enables users to bypass the temporary nature of chats, where messages are supposed to vanish after a certain period.

Furthermore, the new feature allows users to save messages in quick chats under certain conditions. To activate the quality, press and hold the message and click on the “pin” icon. Whereas if any user wants to save a particular message.

Later, the sender will receive a notification about it and then decide whether or not to allow that message to be saved.

On the other hand, users will have a similar option for documents, “whether it’s when sending a newspaper article or a work document, now user have an option to add a caption before sharing,” as per WhatsApp.

WhatsApp says the feature will be accessible for users in the next few weeks as the update shave started rolling out to users globally.

Read more:

WhatsApp’s Exclusive Feature For iOS Users:Not For The Android Users

Now You Can Use The Same WhatsApp Account On Up To Four Phones