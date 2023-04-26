Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. WhatsApp new feature, “Multi-Device”, enables a user to access the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices at a time.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature, “Starting today, you can log in to the same WhatsApp account on Upto four phones”.

While a long-standing feature known as Multi-Device, only allowed users to access WhatsApp from browsers, computers or Android tablets along with the primary phone.

However, users can now sign in to up to four other phones. The new advanced high-tech feature is “one WhatsApp account, now across multiple phones”. The feature is already rolling out to users worldwide and will be available for everyone in the next few weeks.

Link WhatsApp To Up To Four Devices With the Same Account

WhatsApp has taken the initiative to facilitate corporate users’ and large organizations’ discussions from different devices.

It will be helpful for those who use multiple phones and want the same WhatsApp account on all of them.

Hence, this is a valuable feature for organizations and small businesses, enabling multiple employees to receive and send messages from the same number on different phones.

With this update, the messages will be synced across all phones for up to a year, as each phone connects separately. In addition, you can still access your messages even if your primary phone is off.

Whereas it is in a way that every chat, media file, audio message and call will be end-to-end encrypted. Moreover, if the primary device remains inactive for extended periods, WhatsApp will automatically log you out of all the other devices or companion phones.

How does It work?

Instead of going through the setup process, entering your phone number and logging in during setup, the user can tap on a new “link to existing account” feature. Later, you will get a QR code that can be scanned by your primary phone in settings options through the “link a device”. Later, you will log in to the other device as well.

Besides, now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp web to get a one-time code, which a user can use on their phone to enable device linking instead of scanning a QR code.

To get the feature, one must update the latest WhatsApp version on your Android and iOS devices. It is important to note that both companion and primary phones should have up-to-date WhatsApp to access this feature.

Moreover, the feature is available for both Android and iOS users. The feature has been introduced globally.

