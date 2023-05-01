WhatsApp’s Exclusive Feature For iOS Users:Not For The Android Users

WhatsApp releases a new feature for its iOS users. Typically, WhatsApp launches feature that suit both the users Android and iOS and do not focus on my on one platform. From time to time, WhatsApp releases new features and functions for both users.

However, this time company has released a unique and exclusive feature for the iOS platform only. Moreover, the new feature will be available for Android users later.

The company has updated about the new feature through the TestFlight Beta Program. According to the company, the end feature comes with version number 2.23.9.70. The update available for beta testers is called Voice Message Transcription.

Voice Message Transcription (VMT)

The Voice Message Transcription is an exclusive and new feature that enables users to read the text instead listening to an audio message. It transcribes voice messages to readers so that the user can read them if they are not in a state to attend or is out for some work.

Indeed, this feature is a fantastic advancement when the user is in a place where they cannot play the audio. This will make the communication process easy and accessible.

Currently, the feature is available for beta testers who can download it through the TestFlight App on iOS. WhatsApp has planned to send the new feature to some beta testers and may include more testers in the coming days.

How Voice Message Transcription Works?

WhatsApp gives the option to activate the feature. Once the user starts the part, they will see a bubble below the voice messages. This helps the user to understand the content easily.

After updating, this feature will become enabled by default. However, it gives the option to deactivate it if they don’t want to use it.

To deactivate it, the user needs to open WhatsApp Settings> Chat>Voice Message Transcript.

Hence, it is essential to note that the new feature always preserves end-to-end encryption. This happens due to transcription takes place on the user’s phone. The most exciting thing is that it uses the existing language packs in your device.

This indicates that transcription will not be accessible for all iOS devices, as it uses the latest APIs of iOS 16, making it possible for the voice transcriptions to process locally on the device.

Search Option

The latest transcription feature allows users to search for specific content within voice messages. The device will automatically index the transcribed voice not to make things possible.

In cases where the user has many voice messages and searching for specific content, it gives a search option to get the desired result.

In addition, the user has to type a particular keyword they are searching for within the voice note in the search bar.

The transcription feature will highlight the particular text from the specific voice message. This will help users save their precious time as the user will not have to play all the audio files to search for a desired message.

