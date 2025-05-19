When the World Outside Melts, GREE Keeps You Cool – Introducing GREE AIRY Series

T3 technology isn’t just a label—it’s a game-changer. Built to withstand the harshest environments, GREE’s revolutionary G-Boost T3 Technology powers the new AIRY Series AC, ensuring stable and powerful cooling even when the outside temperature soars to a scorching 68°C. This isn’t just about coping with the heat; it’s about conquering it.







The kind of heat that turns walls into ovens, zaps your energy, and pushes ordinary air conditioners past their breaking point. But what if your AC didn’t just cope with the heat… what if it conquered it? This year, summer is about to meet its match. Introducing the GREE AIRY Series, the AC that doesn’t just cool your home—it rewrites the rules of survival in extreme weather. Built with the fierce power of G-Boost T3 Technology, the AIRY Series ensures stable, powerful cooling performance even when the outside temperature hits a scorching 68°C.

While other brands are busy slapping a “T3” label on conventional compressors, GREE is delivering the real deal. True T3 technology, like what’s inside the AIRY Series, is engineered to handle tropical climates. GREE goes a step further with its G-Boost compressor, which is the world’s first G-boost technology, enhanced by an integrated enthalpy pipe that turbocharges refrigerant compression. The result? An AC that maintains stable, powerful cooling even when the rest of your neighborhood is melting. This isn’t just T3—it’s T3, supercharged.

But GREE knows comfort isn’t just about cold air—it’s about how that air feels. That’s why the AIRY Series is designed with a Surfing Louver that adapts to your mood. It offers a choice between a direct blast of cool air that reaches up to 15.5 meters—perfect for those desperate for immediate relief—and a gentler AirCare mode that cools the room evenly without harsh airflow. It’s ideal for working, sleeping, or even exercising, minimizing the discomfort that often comes with prolonged exposure to cold air.







More Than Just Cooling: Intelligent Features for Modern Living

The GREE Airy Series AC goes beyond powerful cooling. One standout feature is the Indoor & Outdoor Self-Cleaning Mechanism. Unlike most conventional ACs, the AIRY Series offers self-cleaning for both the indoor and outdoor units. The indoor unit’s self-cleaning feature efficiently removes bacteria, dust, and mold buildup, keeping the air fresh and hygienic, which significantly reduces the need for frequent maintenance. On the other hand, the outdoor unit’s self-cleaning primarily targets dust buildup, a common issue that hampers cooling efficiency. By automatically clearing this dust, the AC ensures long-lasting, efficient performance, even in dusty environments.

In addition, the AIRY Series features Power Gear Control, allowing users to adjust power output according to their needs. Whether it’s sweltering midday heat or a cooler evening, you can choose between full power for maximum cooling or energy-saving modes when temperatures drop. This intelligent customization makes the AIRY Series a smart choice for anyone looking to optimize energy usage without compromising comfort.

Cooling That Thinks Ahead

Another innovative aspect of the AIRY Series is its focus on energy efficiency. With a Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) of 15, the AC delivers up to 60% energy savings compared to traditional models. With the highest SEER currently available in the market, this AC sets the standard for energy efficiency. Whether hosting guests or powering through the hottest days, GREE’s intelligent cooling keeps your environment comfortable without draining your wallet.

GREE and DWP Group: A Partnership of Innovation and Quality

DWP Group is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions in the field of Consumer Electronics & Technology. Globally acclaimed for offering highly reliable products equipped with cutting-edge technology from the world’s best-engineered companies, DWP is uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to its customers.

DWP Group, the official brand partner for GREE in Pakistan, has always ensured that customers get the latest products and technology. The Airy Series is a perfect example of how a global product has been made accessible to Pakistani consumers, showcasing GREE’s commitment to quality and innovation. Adding to its credibility, GREE has been awarded the Global No.1 certification in Split ACs, marking it as the best in the world. Plus, with DWP Care, you can rely on complete after-sales service across the country, making it a truly reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Comprehensive Cooling Lineup: T3 Technology Across the Board

GREE has introduced its advanced T3 Technology across its entire air conditioner lineup. The Fairy T3 series and PULAR T3 series, which have just been upgraded, now feature the new T3 compressor, making them more resilient against extreme temperatures. The Floor Standing T3 Units have also been upgraded to include T3 technology, while T1 (normal compressor) units are still available, offering a complete range for diverse cooling needs. This comprehensive lineup ensures that customers can choose the right model to match their lifestyle and local climate, with the T1 lineup also offering options like the Pular Series, Charmo Series, and Ishine Floor Standing AC to suit diverse preferences.

Why Settle for Ordinary When You Can Have the Best?

When temperatures soar, your cooling shouldn’t falter. Upgrade to the GREE Airy Series AC—the intelligent choice for powerful, energy-efficient, and health-conscious cooling. Experience the future of air conditioning with GREE and never let the summer heat beat you again!.