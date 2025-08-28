Microsoft is finally fixing a long-standing issue with Bluetooth audio on Windows 11. For years, users complained about muffled voices during calls and poor sound quality in game chat. The problem came from limitations of Bluetooth Classic, which often downgraded audio when switching between chat and gameplay.

Now, with the introduction of Bluetooth LE Audio, Microsoft promises a major upgrade. Built on the Bluetooth Low Energy standard, LE Audio uses a smarter compression algorithm that delivers clearer sound, better efficiency, and a more consistent experience across apps.

The new feature ensures game audio stays in stereo while chat runs at wideband quality. This prevents the abrupt quality drop that many users faced. LE Audio also improves calls in popular apps like Teams and Discord. With a 32 kHz sample rate, it replaces the outdated 8 kHz rate from Bluetooth Classic’s Hands-Free Profile, eliminating muffled voices.

Microsoft Teams gains a big boost as well. Wired headsets already enjoyed spatial audio, but Bluetooth devices were left behind. Now, with LE Audio, spatial audio works on wireless headsets too, making meetings sound more natural. Users can enable this inside Teams audio settings.

To access these improvements, users will need a Bluetooth LE Audio-supported headset and the Windows 11 24H2 update. Driver updates for existing PCs will roll out later this year. Meanwhile, most new laptops launching in late 2025 are expected to include LE Audio support by default.