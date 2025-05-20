Windows 11’s New AI Update: Has Microsoft Gone Too Far?

Microsoft’s latest preview build (26120.4151) showcases increased AI integration in Windows 11 through its beta channel. They may have gone a bit overboard, as this update includes enhancements directly in Copilot as well as in File Explorer.







The company is rapidly embedding AI features into Windows 11, introducing new AI shortcuts and functionalities throughout the operating system. This preview build highlights the advancements in Copilot, which now extends to the desktop, File Explorer, and even the Settings app.

Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot is at the forefront of this integration. It’s becoming more deeply embedded, with dedicated keyboard shortcuts (like Win + C) and contextual access from right-click menus on the desktop. This allows to use of AI for tasks like summarizing documents, generating content, or comparing products directly within their workflow.

They have also added an AI agent in the Settings app to help users find and adjust options more easily using natural language queries. In File Explorer, “AI Actions” is accessible via the right-click menu on various file types. This means that instead of opening a document to summarize it or launching a separate image editor to make quick adjustments, you’ll be able to right-click on a file and see AI-powered options directly.







With a single right click in Paint or Photos, you’d be able to remove the background or select the specific object. You can also remove any unwanted subjects from pictures through subject removal.

Microsoft is bringing more AI every other day, and users feel like there is just too much. While the integration of AI brings significant help, it feels like they’re going at an extra pace. Most of them will only stay there while being of no use. Above that, the traditional Windows experience, already rich with features, could become overly complex.

The success of Microsoft’s AI strategy in Windows 11 will ultimately depend on how well they ensure that AI features genuinely enhance, rather than detract from, the overall user experience.