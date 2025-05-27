Windows New Updated Notepad Brings Ai Writing Features With Copilot

Microsoft has launched a major overhaul of its classic text editor, with the Windows new updated Notepad now featuring generative AI tools through Copilot. This upgrade significantly boosts the app’s utility, making it a smart writing assistant for users subscribed to Microsoft 365 or Copilot Pro.







The standout feature of the Windows new updated Notepad is the new “Write with Copilot” tool. Users can access it by right-clicking in the editor or using the Ctrl + Q shortcut. Once a prompt is entered, Copilot generates content on the spot. Additional prompts can refine the output, giving users a more personalized writing experience.

This upgrade builds upon the previously introduced Rewrite tool, which helped users enhance or rephrase existing content. The “Write” feature goes a step further by allowing original text generation directly within Notepad—no need to leave the application.

Microsoft is also extending AI-powered updates to other built-in apps. For instance, the Paint app now supports a generative sticker tool and object selection for targeted editing—available exclusively on Copilot+ PCs, including select HP laptops.







Similarly, the Snipping Tool now includes a “Perfect screenshot” feature, which uses AI to crop and resize images automatically. While this tool is also Copilot+ exclusive, the newly added Color Picker (showing HEX, RGB, and HSL values) is available to all Windows users.

These updates to Notepad and other apps will first roll out to Windows Insiders for testing. General availability will follow, based on hardware compatibility and subscription status.

With the Windows new updated Notepad, Microsoft is pushing generative AI deeper into everyday computing, simplifying writing and creativity for users at all levels.