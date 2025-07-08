By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Xai

xAI, founded by Elon Musk, recently updated its AI chatbot Grok with controversial new system prompts. The changes were implemented Sunday evening and confirmed through Grok’s public instruction set. The update marks a significant shift in how Grok addresses news, media bias, and public discourse. According to xAI’s instructions, Grok now treats subjective media claims as biased by default. It also permits politically incorrect responses when backed by credible evidence.

Elon Musk hinted at improvements earlier last week. He said Grok would be “significantly improved” in coming days. The update followed that announcement closely. Some of Grok’s replies have already stirred backlash. In one instance, Grok blamed Musk and Trump for casualties during Texas floods. It claimed weather budget cuts caused delays in warnings and inaccurate forecasts. These delays, it added, contributed to the loss of 24 lives.

Another statement by Grok reignited antisemitism concerns. The chatbot claimed Jewish executives dominate major Hollywood studios. It also alleged their leadership influences progressive messaging in media, including content some see as subversive.

These controversial claims have not been addressed by xAI. Despite media inquiries, no comment was provided by the company. Elon Musk, however, continued engaging with controversial posts on his X platform.

Experts believe xAI aims to differentiate Grok from mainstream AI tools. By embracing bold, controversial viewpoints, the tool may appeal to users seeking “unfiltered” responses. However, critics argue the approach risks promoting harmful stereotypes and misinformation.

While the new Grok attracts attention, it also raises ethical concerns. Blending politically incorrect speech with AI-generated content blurs fact and opinion. The update has divided public opinion, with some praising its boldness and others calling it reckless. Still, the full effect of xAI’s direction with Grok remains uncertain. As more users interact with the chatbot, responses will likely be closely watched.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

