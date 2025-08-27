Xiaomi has officially set the stage for its next major software release, putting an end to weeks of speculation around its upcoming OS. The company confirmed that the update will arrive as HyperOS 3, not HyperOS 26 as earlier rumors suggested.

Built on Android 16, this release aims to bring noticeable improvements to user experience and system performance.

The announcement came through Xiaomi’s official Weibo post, where the brand revealed that HyperOS 3 will be unveiled on August 28 at a dedicated event in China.

Adding to the excitement, Xiaomi’s president, Lu Weibing, highlighted that the update will deliver smoother animations and faster responsiveness. While the company hasn’t shared deep technical details, users can expect clarity once the event takes place.

Right after the launch, Xiaomi will begin rolling out the first HyperOS 3 beta to select devices. Eligible models include the Xiaomi 15 series, Redmi K80 Pro/Ultimate Edition, Pad 7S Pro 12.5, and Pad 7 Pro. The beta phase will begin in China, with registration available through the Xiaomi Community Internal Test center.