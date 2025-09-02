Chapter 7 of Fortnite cannot swing here soon enough. New leaks suggest Epic Games is set to introduce a permanent swinging mechanic in Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter.

Unlike previous item-based versions like Spider-Man’s Web Shooters or the Grapple Glove, this new feature will be built directly into the game’s map. Think of it as utilizing fixed ropes, chandeliers, and other environmental elements for players to hold on to and swing.

New Leaks Swing In New Moves

Discovered by dataminers in the recent 37.10 update files, references point to a robust, non-inventory-dependent swinging ability. While the exact locations for these new swing points remain unknown, the potential impact on gameplay is drawing significant discussion among the player base.

A New Layer of Tactical Combat

The most impactful revelation from the leaks is the ability for players to fire their weapon while swinging. Things were vastly different in the past mobility items, which required an equipped inventory slot and prevented simultaneous weapon usage.

Here’s how swing will help players:

Players can swing into enemy builds or over fortified positions while unleashing a volley of shots, creating opportunities for high-ground displacement. Creative escapes: A well-timed swing could provide a unique mid-air escape route, allowing players to disengage from losing fights in a way previously impossible.

A well-timed swing could provide a unique mid-air escape route, allowing players to disengage from losing fights in a way previously impossible. Reimagined battles: The mechanic adds a layer of verticality to combat, demanding quicker reflexes and more adaptive strategy from both attacking and defending players.

Evolving Fortnite With A Swing On

Fortnite’s longevity is largely attributed to Epic Games’ constant reinvention of its gameplay. From the initial introduction of sprinting and sliding to more recent mechanics like wall jumping, the game’s movement meta has been in a state of constant evolution.

The swinging mechanic is the next logical step. It pushes the boundaries of what players can accomplish in a seamless chain of movement and combat.

For dedicated players, mastering this new form of mobility will be crucial to staying ahead of the competition. The ability to seamlessly combine movement and assault will likely raise the skill ceiling. We can see this maneuver rewarding those who can fluidly execute complex maneuvers.

While Epic Games has yet to officially comment on the leaks, the evidence from dataminers is substantial. With Chapter 7 reportedly kicking off in early December, players won’t have to wait long to see this game-changing feature in action.