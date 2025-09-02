By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
You Can Now Swing Into Battle Royale With Recent Fortnite Updates

Chapter 7 of Fortnite cannot swing here soon enough. New leaks suggest Epic Games is set to introduce a permanent swinging mechanic in Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter.

Unlike previous item-based versions like Spider-Man’s Web Shooters or the Grapple Glove, this new feature will be built directly into the game’s map. Think of it as utilizing fixed ropes, chandeliers, and other environmental elements for players to hold on to and swing.

New Leaks Swing In New Moves

Discovered by dataminers in the recent 37.10 update files, references point to a robust, non-inventory-dependent swinging ability. While the exact locations for these new swing points remain unknown, the potential impact on gameplay is drawing significant discussion among the player base.

A New Layer of Tactical Combat

The most impactful revelation from the leaks is the ability for players to fire their weapon while swinging. Things were vastly different in the past mobility items, which required an equipped inventory slot and prevented simultaneous weapon usage.

Here’s how swing will help players:

  • Aggressive entries: Players can swing into enemy builds or over fortified positions while unleashing a volley of shots, creating opportunities for high-ground displacement.
  • Creative escapes: A well-timed swing could provide a unique mid-air escape route, allowing players to disengage from losing fights in a way previously impossible.
  • Reimagined battles: The mechanic adds a layer of verticality to combat, demanding quicker reflexes and more adaptive strategy from both attacking and defending players.

Evolving Fortnite With A Swing On

Fortnite’s longevity is largely attributed to Epic Games’ constant reinvention of its gameplay. From the initial introduction of sprinting and sliding to more recent mechanics like wall jumping, the game’s movement meta has been in a state of constant evolution.

The swinging mechanic is the next logical step. It pushes the boundaries of what players can accomplish in a seamless chain of movement and combat.

For dedicated players, mastering this new form of mobility will be crucial to staying ahead of the competition. The ability to seamlessly combine movement and assault will likely raise the skill ceiling. We can see this maneuver rewarding those who can fluidly execute complex maneuvers.

While Epic Games has yet to officially comment on the leaks, the evidence from dataminers is substantial. With Chapter 7 reportedly kicking off in early December, players won’t have to wait long to see this game-changing feature in action.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

1m And Counting Rokid Glasses Spark A New Era Of Futuristic Eyewear
$1M and Counting: Rokid Glasses Spark a New Era of Futuristic Eyewear
Scientists Secretly Crack The Code To Longer Lasting Lithium Batteries
Scientists Secretly Crack the Code to Longer-Lasting Lithium Batteries
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared
BIEK Announces Class 10 Mark Sheets Issuance
Bitcoin Struggles To Hold 110k Support As Market Sentiment Flickers
Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $110K Support as Market Sentiment Flickers
Bise Mardan
BISE Mardan HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect For Harassing Influencer Samiya Hijab
Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect for Harassing Influencer Samiya Hijab
Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization
PIA Privatisation Expected by November
Ducky Bhai Remand Extended Yet Again In Gambling Apps Case
Ducky Bhai Remand Extended Yet Again in Gambling Apps Case
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
FBR Launches Informational Campaign for Taxpayers
Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40000 In One Day During Crackdown
Rawalpindi Traffic Plan 2025 New Rules as Schools Reopen
China Plans 3 7 Billion Loan Assistance To Pakistan Next Month
Pakistan, China Strengthen Financial Cooperation 2025
Kse 100 Index Plunges Over 2500 Points Amid Rising India Pakistan Tensions
KSE-100 Index Nears 150,000 Amid Strong Market Momentum
Atlas Honda
Honda CG150 Installments 2025 0% Interest with Bank Alfalah