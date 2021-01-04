Young Pakistani girl breaks multiple records at the World Memory Championship 2020

A young Pakistani girl, Emma Alam, has emerged as the winner of the World Memory Championship 2020 according to sources. Not only that, but she also broke multiple records at the event etching her name in the history books. The championship included around 300 competitors from 16 countries.

The team from Pakistan included Emma Alam, Syeda Kisa Zehra, Abeerah Ather, and Syed Nabeel Hasan. The Pakistani team won the overall championship title with 13 medals in the competition while breaking four world records during the contest. Emma Alam holds 3 of those records:

218 names memorized in 15 minutes

195 dates (fictional) memorized in 5 minutes

410 random words memorized in order in 15 minutes

Emma Alam won two gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze. Abeerah Ather who ranked 7th in the championship won one gold, two silver medals, and one bronze. Syeda Kisa Zehra who placed 33rd, won one gold and one bronze, while Syed Nabeel Hasan was ranked 41st in the global ranking. The team was trained by the Institute of Human Memory Development International (IHMD) led by master trainer Sania Alam.

The Pakistani women are not slowing down when it comes to performing at the international level beating women from all over the globe including the health sector. It is heartwarming to see the Pakistani talent being honed and representing their country at the international level.

